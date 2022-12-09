Menu

Crime

Open death investigation for man found dead at Regina residence

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 1:52 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
A death investigation has opened for a man who was found dead in a Regina residence in the 1100 block of Robinson Street. File/Global News

A death investigation has opened with the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police stated in a release that the investigation began after the discovery of a deceased man at a home in the 1100 block of Robinson Street.

Read more: Regina man facing several charges following firearms offence report

“On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Robinson Street,” stated the RPS.

“EMS was already present at the location and informed police that an adult male had been confirmed deceased. Police secured the scene and requested the coroner as well as additional police resources.”

Read more: 2 people face charges following weapons offence in Regina over the weekend

Police said there are no other details to release to the public as the investigation is still early. Anyone who has any information to assist police is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceDeath InvestigationRegina deathSaskatchewan Coroner Servicedeath discovery
