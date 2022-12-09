Open death investigation for man found dead at Regina residence

Send this page to someone via email

A death investigation has opened with the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police stated in a release that the investigation began after the discovery of a deceased man at a home in the 1100 block of Robinson Street.

“On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Robinson Street,” stated the RPS.

“EMS was already present at the location and informed police that an adult male had been confirmed deceased. Police secured the scene and requested the coroner as well as additional police resources.”

Read more: 2 people face charges following weapons offence in Regina over the weekend

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there are no other details to release to the public as the investigation is still early. Anyone who has any information to assist police is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).