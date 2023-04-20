Menu

Crime

Kingston Police seek public’s assistance in finding missing youth

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 4:35 pm
photograph of a missing youth in the Kingston area. The youth is approximately 5' 6", 119lbs and has a fair complexion.
Photograph of missing youth Tilden Conaster in the Kingston area. The youth is approximately 5' 6", 119lbs and has a fair complexion. Kingston Police
According to Kingston Police 14 year old Tilden Conaster has been missing April 17, 2023.

The area youth was last seen in the area of Montreal and Rideau  streets.

Conaster is also known to Cassidy street and the municipality’s north end.

Two residents rush into burning house to help with fire rescue

Consater is described by police as Caucasion, 5’6″ tall, 119lbs, with a fair complexion, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police also say Conaster may answer to the name of James instead of Tilden.

Police are asking anyone with information about Conaster’s location to contact Detective Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or by email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca

 

