Kingston Police seek public’s assistance in finding missing youth

According to Kingston Police 14 year old Tilden Conaster has been missing April 17, 2023.

The area youth was last seen in the area of Montreal and Rideau streets.

Photograph of missing youth Tilden Conaster in the Kingston area. The youth is approximately 5′ 6″, 119lbs and has a fair complexion. Kingston Police

Conaster is also known to Cassidy street and the municipality’s north end.

Consater is described by police as Caucasion, 5’6″ tall, 119lbs, with a fair complexion, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police also say Conaster may answer to the name of James instead of Tilden.

Police are asking anyone with information about Conaster’s location to contact Detective Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or by email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca