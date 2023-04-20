2 men charged in connection with fatal 2021 shooting in Toronto: police

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting which occurred in Toronto’s east end in 2021, police say.
Toronto police said on June 11, 2021 at around 1:16 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.
Police said a man and woman were found inside a vehicle with gun shot wounds.
27-year-old man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto's east end: police
Officers said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later identified the deceased as 27-year-old Keron Brathwaite from Toronto.
On Thursday, police said 29-year-old Jordan Mendez from Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Twenty-nine-year-old Leighton Hopkinson from Toronto was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Hopkinson is also scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
