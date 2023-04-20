Menu

Crime

2 men charged in connection with fatal 2021 shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:24 pm
Keron Brathwaite is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Keron Brathwaite is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting which occurred in Toronto’s east end in 2021, police say.

Toronto police said on June 11, 2021 at around 1:16 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said a man and woman were found inside a vehicle with gun shot wounds.

Read more: 27-year-old man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end: police

Officers said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later identified the deceased as 27-year-old Keron Brathwaite from Toronto.

On Thursday, police said 29-year-old Jordan Mendez from Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Leighton Hopkinson from Toronto was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Hopkinson is also scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

