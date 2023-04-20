Toronto man charged after woman sexually assaulted: police

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigtion in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Sunday, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.
Police said between April 1 and April 7, a man was at a woman’s home.
Officers allege the man sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing.
Police said on Thursday, 46-year-old Jordan Scott from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual assault.
Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
