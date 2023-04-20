Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged after woman sexually assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:08 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigtion in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sunday, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Police said between April 1 and April 7, a man was at a woman’s home.

Read more: Richmond Hill man charged in connection with child luring investigation

Officers allege the man sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing.

Police said on Thursday, 46-year-old Jordan Scott from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

