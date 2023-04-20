Country star Brice postpones Winnipeg date due to weather

Send this page to someone via email

An American country star’s planned concert in Winnipeg has been called off due to inclement weather.

Nashville singer-songwriter Lee Brice was set to play Canada Life Centre Thursday on his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour, along with opening acts Tenille Arts and Josh Ross.

I’m so sorry… but due to weather, we’re postponing tonights show in Winnipeg at @CanadaLifeCtr to a TBD date. All tickets purchased will be valid for the new date once it is confirmed! Again, we are sorry for the inconvenience but looking forward to seeing y'all soon… — Lee Brice (@leebrice) April 20, 2023

Both the artist and venue took to social media Thursday afternoon to let fans know the show has been postponed, with a rescheduled date to be determined.

Canada Life Centre said tickets purchased for the now-cancelled Thursday show will be honoured at a future make-up date.