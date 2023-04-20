Menu

Entertainment

Country star Brice postpones Winnipeg date due to weather

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:09 pm
Lee Brice. View image in full screen
Lee Brice. YouTube
An American country star’s planned concert in Winnipeg has been called off due to inclement weather.

Nashville singer-songwriter Lee Brice was set to play Canada Life Centre Thursday on his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour, along with opening acts Tenille Arts and Josh Ross.

Read more: Lee Brice performs ‘Memory I Don’t Mess With’

Both the artist and venue took to social media Thursday afternoon to let fans know the show has been postponed, with a rescheduled date to be determined.

Canada Life Centre said tickets purchased for the now-cancelled Thursday show will be honoured at a future make-up date.

Country MusicWinnipeg musicCanada Life CentreTenille Artslee briceconcert cancelledJosh RossBeer Drinking Opportunity
