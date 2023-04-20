Country star Brice postpones Winnipeg date due to weather

An American country star’s planned concert in Winnipeg has been called off due to inclement weather.
Nashville singer-songwriter Lee Brice was set to play Canada Life Centre Thursday on his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour, along with opening acts Tenille Arts and Josh Ross.
Both the artist and venue took to social media Thursday afternoon to let fans know the show has been postponed, with a rescheduled date to be determined.
Canada Life Centre said tickets purchased for the now-cancelled Thursday show will be honoured at a future make-up date.
