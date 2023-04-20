Dauphin teen accused of shooting at unmarked police car: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Five people, including a 15-year-old, are in RCMP custody in Dauphin, Man., after an incident involving shots fired at an unmarked police car.

Manitoba RCMP said officers from the Dauphin detachment were searching for the 15-year-old — who was wanted by police for another incident — early Thursday morning, when they spotted him along with a 19-year-old man leaving a 5th Avenue NE home.

Read more: Winnipeg cops arrest 2 suspects in Tuesday shooting

Police said the duo noticed the unmarked police vehicle and ran the other way, with the 15-year-old allegedly shooting at the unmarked car.

The suspects then ran into the home, police said, and barricaded themselves inside until they — and three other suspects — could be safely removed by the RCMP’s emergency response team and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported, and Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.