Dauphin teen accused of shooting at unmarked police car: RCMP

Five people, including a 15-year-old, are in RCMP custody in Dauphin, Man., after an incident involving shots fired at an unmarked police car.
Manitoba RCMP said officers from the Dauphin detachment were searching for the 15-year-old — who was wanted by police for another incident — early Thursday morning, when they spotted him along with a 19-year-old man leaving a 5th Avenue NE home.
Police said the duo noticed the unmarked police vehicle and ran the other way, with the 15-year-old allegedly shooting at the unmarked car.
The suspects then ran into the home, police said, and barricaded themselves inside until they — and three other suspects — could be safely removed by the RCMP’s emergency response team and taken into custody.
No injuries were reported, and Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.
- Lawyer gets OK to argue against deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
- William Sandeson gets life in prison, eligible for parole in 2030 for Taylor Samson killing
- RCMP ‘actively investigating’ Chinese government police stations following arrests in U.S.
- Alleged hate attacks in Montreal see 2 people assaulted, suspect sought
Comments