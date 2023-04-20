Man charged for pointing firearm during argument: Port Hope police

Send this page to someone via email

A Gores Landing, Ont., man faces firearm charges following an incident at a residence in Port Hope on Wednesday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers responded to a 911 call for reports of a man pointing a handgun at the complainant’s mother and dog and two other males at a residence on Hope Street North.

Police determined the suspect had been consuming alcohol with the complainant and friends at the residence, when an argument broke out over clothes the accused was wearing.

It’s alleged the man pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the complainant and other male, police say. He then pointed it at the complainant’s mother and dog.

The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area at the end of Howard Street when informed police had been called

Police, including officers from the Cobourg Police Service, Northumberland OPP and Durham Regional Police, were called to assist in the search of suspect. A canine unit and helicopter were also deployed but the suspect was not found.

A short time later police located the suspect leaving the area in a vehicle and were able to arrest him without incident. A firearm has not yet been located and officers are spending Thursday searching the area.

The 23-year-old Gores Landing man was arrested and charged with three counts of careless use of a firearm, and one count each of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg for a bail hearing on Thursday.