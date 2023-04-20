Manitoba wastewater task force to focus on North End sewage plant upgrade

Send this page to someone via email

The province says it has established a new task force to keep major wastewater infrastructure projects in Manitoba on track — specifically Winnipeg’s North End sewage treatment project.

Environment and climate minister Kevin Klein will chair the task force, while Winnipeg Coun. Brian Mayes, who also serves as chair of the city’s standing policy committee on water, waste and environment, will act as vice-chair.

“I used to get up at council meetings and express my frustration that all three levels of government wanted to get the North End sewage treatment project moving, but we somehow couldn’t seem to make it happen,” Mayes said Thursday in a statement.

“This task force is really focused on getting us all on the same page to keep these major wastewater projects moving forward.”

Upgrades to the North End project, Winnipeg’s oldest and largest sewage facility, have a 2030 provincial deadline.