Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba wastewater task force to focus on North End sewage plant upgrade

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 12:50 pm
The North End Sewage Treatment Plant. View image in full screen
The North End Sewage Treatment Plant. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province says it has established a new task force to keep major wastewater infrastructure projects in Manitoba on track — specifically Winnipeg’s North End sewage treatment project.

Environment and climate minister Kevin Klein will chair the task force, while Winnipeg Coun. Brian Mayes, who also serves as chair of the city’s standing policy committee on water, waste and environment, will act as vice-chair.

Read more: Winnipeg sewage treatment plant gets federal, provincial funding for 2nd phase of upgrades

“I used to get up at council meetings and express my frustration that all three levels of government wanted to get the North End sewage treatment project moving, but we somehow couldn’t seem to make it happen,” Mayes said Thursday in a statement.

“This task force is really focused on getting us all on the same page to keep these major wastewater projects moving forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

Upgrades to the North End project, Winnipeg’s oldest and largest sewage facility, have a 2030 provincial deadline.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba earmarks $15.3M to support rural wastewater treatment projects'
Manitoba earmarks $15.3M to support rural wastewater treatment projects
City of WinnipegProvince of ManitobaWastewaterKevin KleinBrian MayesNorth End sewage treatmentManitoba wastewater
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers