Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, April 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 20'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 20
WATCH: Wintry conditions continue — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, April 20, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PSAC strike impact on income tax filing, exploring emergency services careers and Harriet seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, April 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Impact of PSAC strike on income tax filing

Employees with the Canada Revenue Agency are among the tens of thousands of federal workers on strike.

What does this mean for those filing their income taxes or expecting refunds.

Yannick Lemay with H&R Block looks at the impact of the strike on tax filers and penalties they face if tax returns are filed late.

Click to play video: 'Impact of PSAC strike on income tax filing'
Impact of PSAC strike on income tax filing

Exploring emergency services careers for young women

An upcoming event is promoting careers in firefighting and policing among young women.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s to give young women who may be interested in those careers a chance to experience those fields.

Sgt. Ashley McLeod with Saskatoon police and Jacquelyn Lishchynsky with Saskatoon fire with more details on the Explore Emergency Services event.

Click to play video: 'Exploring emergency services careers for young women'
Exploring emergency services careers for young women

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Harriet

Trending Now

Harriet is a five-month-old greyhound mix in search of a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best setting for Harriet.

Gibbons also touches upon the start of kitten season in the city.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Harriet'
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Harriet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 20

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, April 20.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 20'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 20
Saskatoon Police ServiceAdopt a PetSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon SPCAGlobal News Morning SaskatoonIncome TaxH&R BlockExplore Emergency Services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers