Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, April 20

PSAC strike impact on income tax filing, exploring emergency services careers and Harriet seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, April 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Impact of PSAC strike on income tax filing

Employees with the Canada Revenue Agency are among the tens of thousands of federal workers on strike.

What does this mean for those filing their income taxes or expecting refunds.

Yannick Lemay with H&R Block looks at the impact of the strike on tax filers and penalties they face if tax returns are filed late.

3:40 Impact of PSAC strike on income tax filing

Exploring emergency services careers for young women

An upcoming event is promoting careers in firefighting and policing among young women.

It’s to give young women who may be interested in those careers a chance to experience those fields.

Sgt. Ashley McLeod with Saskatoon police and Jacquelyn Lishchynsky with Saskatoon fire with more details on the Explore Emergency Services event.

4:21 Exploring emergency services careers for young women

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Harriet

Harriet is a five-month-old greyhound mix in search of a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best setting for Harriet.

Gibbons also touches upon the start of kitten season in the city.

3:50 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Harriet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 20

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, April 20.

