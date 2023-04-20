Menu

Crime

‘Brazen violence’: Stray bullets recovered as Calgary cops probe another shooting

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses public safety amid following several high-profile incidents'
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses public safety amid following several high-profile incidents
Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss public safety following several high-profile violent incidents in the city.
Calgary police described a shooting downtown on Wednesday morning as “yet another example of brazen violence.”

So far, no victims or offenders have been found in relation to this shooting.

It happened at around 2:50 a.m. on April 19 near the 300 block of 12 Avenue SW.

Several people reported gunshots in the area to police. Officers found evidence of a shooting — including stray bullets at the scene and in a nearby building — but no victims or suspects.

“Due to the number of shots fired,” CPS said, “the scene was held for several hours so investigators could conduct a thorough search of the scene in the daylight.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary police chief asking citizens to ‘do something constructive’ when it comes to crime'
Calgary police chief asking citizens to ‘do something constructive’ when it comes to crime

After watching CCTV footage and tracking the movements of the vehicles involved, police later found a vehicle of interest up on a tow truck near the 100 block of 16 Avenue NW. The vehicle was seized and police are trying to identify another vehicle involved.

“This shooting is believed to be targeted,” police said in a news release.

“This is yet another example of brazen violence that put our entire community at risk,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Mike Sushelnitsky of the organized crime response unit.

“We have dedicated a number of resources from across the service to hold those responsible accountable, as well as to suppress further incidents of violence.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org.

More on Crime
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceGun ViolenceCalgary ShootingOrganized Crimetargeted shootingdowntown calgaryCrimestoppersCalgary ViolenceVehicle of interest
