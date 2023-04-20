Possible human remains found in Township of Springwater, OPP investigating

See more sharing options

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after suspected human remains were located in the Township of Springwater.

On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were contacted about suspected human remains found by a member of the public on a property off Penetanguishene Road.

Police say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is being conducted by the Huronia West OPP crime unit, with assistance from OPP forensic identification services and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

An increased police presence should be expected in the area.

More details will be provided once they become available.