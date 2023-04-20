Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quest for fire protection for rural Okanagan neighbourhood continues

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 9:46 am
Click to play video: 'Quest for fire protection in rural Okanagan neighbourhood continues'
Quest for fire protection in rural Okanagan neighbourhood continues
WATCH: Last week the City of Vernon said it can't provide fire coverage to an unprotected rural area south of the city. It’s an issue that's become more pressing after a recent tragedy. Now that area is looking to Lake Country for help.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A North Okanagan politician is hoping Lake Country, B.C., will agree to provide fire service to dozens of his constituents whose neighbourhood currently has no fire protection.

After getting a no from the City of Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan area director Bob Fleming has approached Lake Country about providing fire service to the unprotected area, which sits between Vernon and Lake Country.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. won’t offer fire coverage to area of fatal rural blaze

“Knowing somebody will come is a big deal,” said Fleming. “Even if there is no event, having that assurance is important.”

The area experienced a house fire last month that left three adults dead. That’s making the push for fire protection more important.

Story continues below advertisement
“Up until that event, there hadn’t really been a fire in these areas that affected both people and structures. [The fire] obviously brought it into sharp focus because there were actually fatalities in that fire, which was horrible,” Fleming said.

“This initiative started before that happened but it certainly puts it into focus.”

Last week, the City of Vernon’s council voted against providing fire service because the city doesn’t have the staffing in place.

More on Canada

Fleming is now hoping Lake Country will be open to a fire contract for at least part of the unprotected area as the neighbourhood has no other options.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. considering request to expand fire protection to area of fatal blaze

If Lake Country is willing to offer fire protection to the area, residents will then get a chance to vote on whether they are willing to pay the fee for the service

Trending Now

Meanwhile, more than a month after the fatal house fire on Commonage Road the investigation into the cause of the blaze remains open.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are hopeful that we can determine a cause,” said Cst. Chris Terleski, of the Vernon RCMP.

“We don’t have an estimate on the timeline. Obviously, with the damage to the structure, these types of investigations are fairly complex so unfortunately they do take quite some time to sift through the evidence [and] analyze that evidence.”

The cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature. Police said the RCMP is involved in the investigation at the request of the Office of the Fire Commissioner because of where the fire was located.

Click to play video: 'Vernon, B.C. considering request to expand fire protection after deadly blaze'
Vernon, B.C. considering request to expand fire protection after deadly blaze
RCMPFireVernonNorth Okanaganlake countryFatal FireRegional District of North OkanaganCommonage Roadfire protection
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers