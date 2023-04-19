RCMP searching for missing woman from Lynn Lake, Man.

See more sharing options

RCMP are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman from Lynn Lake, Man.

On Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. Jocelyn Sullivan was reported missing to Thompson RCMP.

Police say she last spoke with family on March 26 and was last seen on March 30 in Thompson.

She has not made any further contact with her family since, which police say is unusual behaviour for her.

All attempts to find her have turned up dry and police as well as her family are concerned for her well-being.

Police describe her as five-feet-six-inches tall and 105 lbs., with long reddish/brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.