Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP searching for missing woman from Lynn Lake, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 5:50 pm
Jocelyn Sullivan. View image in full screen
Jocelyn Sullivan. Thompson RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman from Lynn Lake, Man.

On Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. Jocelyn Sullivan was reported missing to Thompson RCMP.

Police say she last spoke with family on March 26 and was last seen on March 30 in Thompson.

She has not made any further contact with her family since, which police say is unusual behaviour for her.

Read more: Missing 28-year-old woman found, wanted man arrested: RCMP

All attempts to find her have turned up dry and police as well as her family are concerned for her well-being.

Trending Now

Police describe her as five-feet-six-inches tall and 105 lbs., with long reddish/brown hair and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

More on Canada
RCMPManitobaMissingMissing PersonsMissing WomanThompsonLynn Lake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers