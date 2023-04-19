Winnipeg Jets sign forward Dominic Toninato to two-year, two-way deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets took advantage of an off day in the playoffs to announce the signing of forward Dominic Toninato to a two-year, two-way contract extension that will begin at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Dominic TWOninato! ✌️ — x – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 19, 2023

Under the terms of the deal, the Jets say the 29-year-old centre from Duluth, Minn., will be paid an annual average salary of $US 775K when he is playing in the NHL.

Cap Friendly is reporting that Toninato’s minor league salary while he is playing for the AHL Manitoba Moose will be $US 350K.

The six-foot-one-inch, 191-pound left shooting forward began this past season with the Moose prior to being recalled by the Jets on October 21/22.

Toninato played in just four of the 19 games he was on Winnipeg’s active roster prior to being placed on waivers Dec. 6, 2022. He spent most of the remainder of 2022-23 with Manitoba, scoring 19 goals and adding 16 assists for 35 points in 50 AHL games.

Toninato was recalled for the Jets final game of the regular season in Denver on April 13, playing his fifth game of this NHL season. He was reassigned to the Moose immediately following that game.

The former Toronto Maple Leaf draft pick (5th round, 126th overall, 2012) began his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017-18 season and also spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Florida Panthers prior to signing with Winnipeg the following year.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth product has scored 12 goals and totaled 18 assists for 30 points in 169 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Panthers and Jets.

Toninato and the Moose are spending this week preparing for a best of five playoff series versus the Milwaukee Admirals that will begin Friday, April 28 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.