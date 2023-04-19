2 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto on Wednesday, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 2:54 p.m.

Officers said multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two patients were taken to a local hospital.

One of the patients suffered minor injuries, while the other sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

-more to come…

COLLISION:

Weston Rd + Sheppard Av West

2:54 p.m.

– Multi-vehicle collision on Sheppard, east of Weston

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics

– Two people being transported to hospital

– Unknown extent of injuries

– Sheppard is blocked from Weston To Rivalda#GO867311

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2023