2 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Toronto

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto on Wednesday, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 2:54 p.m.
Officers said multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.
Toronto paramedics told Global News two patients were taken to a local hospital.
One of the patients suffered minor injuries, while the other sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
-more to come…
