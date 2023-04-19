Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Belleville police searching for alleged ‘grandparent scam’ suspect

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 2:41 pm
Police say the suspect showed up at the victim's apartment building after an "unknown man" made a fraudulent call regarding her grandson. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect showed up at the victim's apartment building after an "unknown man" made a fraudulent call regarding her grandson. Belleville Police
Belleville police are on the hunt for a man they believe to be connected to a ‘grandparent scam’.

On Tuesday, around 5 p.m., police say an elderly woman was contacted by an unknown man who said he was a police officer and needed a large amount of money to get her grandson out of jail.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. police say $15,000 worth of tools stolen from local business

According to police, the man then went to the victim’s apartment building and collected the money.

Police have obtained security video of the suspect and are asking the public’s help in identifying him.

He is described as a man with dark skin and black hair, with a slim build.

Read more: Police say Belleville, Ont. man stabbed door, charged with mischief

Police say he is in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing between 5’4″-5’6″.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monique Waite at 613-966-0882 ext. 4083 or mwaite@bellevilleps.ca.

