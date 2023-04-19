Belleville police searching for alleged ‘grandparent scam’ suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are on the hunt for a man they believe to be connected to a ‘grandparent scam’.

On Tuesday, around 5 p.m., police say an elderly woman was contacted by an unknown man who said he was a police officer and needed a large amount of money to get her grandson out of jail.

According to police, the man then went to the victim’s apartment building and collected the money.

Police have obtained security video of the suspect and are asking the public’s help in identifying him.

He is described as a man with dark skin and black hair, with a slim build.

Police say he is in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing between 5’4″-5’6″.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monique Waite at 613-966-0882 ext. 4083 or mwaite@bellevilleps.ca.