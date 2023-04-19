Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

OPP investigating another cosmetics theft from Fergus store

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 19, 2023 1:12 pm
OPP in Fergus are looking to identify two individuals and a white Volkswagen sedan in connection to a theft investigation. View image in full screen
OPP in Fergus are looking to identify two individuals and a white Volkswagen sedan in connection to a theft investigation. Wellington County OPP
Wellington County OPP are investigating a second theft involving cosmetics at a business in Fergus.

Officers were called to a store on Tower Street West on April 9.

Investigators say two unknown individuals walked inside the store and stole approximately $10,000 worth of cosmetics.

They are looking to identify two men who were seen on store security video around that time.

One wore a black toque, coat, and shoes, grey Adidas pants with black stripes, and carrying a black shopping bag.

The other wore a black baseball cap, face mask, pants and shoes, a red shirt with jacket, and carrying a large black duffel bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also looking for a white newer model Volkswagen sedan that was outside the store.

OPP are also investigating the theft of cosmetics from the same store that occurred two days later on April 11.

Anyone with information on this thefts is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

BusinessTheftGuelph Newswellington county oppferguscosmeticsRetailer
