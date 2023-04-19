OPP investigating another cosmetics theft from Fergus store

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a second theft involving cosmetics at a business in Fergus.

Officers were called to a store on Tower Street West on April 9.

Investigators say two unknown individuals walked inside the store and stole approximately $10,000 worth of cosmetics.

They are looking to identify two men who were seen on store security video around that time.

One wore a black toque, coat, and shoes, grey Adidas pants with black stripes, and carrying a black shopping bag.

The other wore a black baseball cap, face mask, pants and shoes, a red shirt with jacket, and carrying a large black duffel bag.

Investigators are also looking for a white newer model Volkswagen sedan that was outside the store.

OPP are also investigating the theft of cosmetics from the same store that occurred two days later on April 11.

Anyone with information on this thefts is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.