Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thousands of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Fergus store in distraction theft: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 18, 2023 4:11 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP are investigating a theft at a business in Fergus.

Officers were called to a store on Tower Street South last Tuesday.

Investigators say two people were seen inside the store, and one distracted staff while the other stole thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics.

They say both left the store with the merchandise.

Read more: Suspect sought after $6,000 in merchandise stolen from Fergus, Ont. store

Investigators are looking to identify a man seen outside the store at the time of the theft.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Wellington OPP want to speak to this man in an investigation into a distraction theft at a Fergus business. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP want to speak to this man in an investigation into a distraction theft at a Fergus business. Wellington County OPP

 

More on Crime
BusinessGuelph NewsStolenwellington county oppfergusPerson of InterestDistraction Theftcosmetics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers