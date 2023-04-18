Thousands of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Fergus store in distraction theft: OPP

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a theft at a business in Fergus.

Officers were called to a store on Tower Street South last Tuesday.

Investigators say two people were seen inside the store, and one distracted staff while the other stole thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics.

They say both left the store with the merchandise.

Investigators are looking to identify a man seen outside the store at the time of the theft.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

