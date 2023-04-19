Toronto high school placed in hold and secure over threat, police say

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a threat was reportedly made to a Toronto high school.

Toronto police said a threat was received at Weston Collegiate Institute at around 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said a group of kids allegedly threatened to shoot at the school.

The school was placed into a hold and secure.

Officers said no injuries had been reported.

Police were at the scene investigating.

