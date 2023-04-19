Menu

Canada

Woman dead, 2 injured after crash in north Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 6:27 am
Scene of a fatal crash near Albion Road and FInch Avenue on April 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Scene of a fatal crash near Albion Road and FInch Avenue on April 18, 2023. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has died and two others have serious injuries after a crash in the city’s northwest end on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Albion Road and Finch Avenue West at around 11 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other women in the 30s were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics told Global News.

Police had said in total there were 5 people involved in the crash, all of them adults.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

The intersection was closed as officers gathered evidence for the investigation but has since reopened Wednesday morning.

