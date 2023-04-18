Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Elderly woman struck by garbage truck while walking in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 9:50 pm
Toronto police say a garbage truck struck a female pedestrian. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a garbage truck struck a female pedestrian. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An elderly woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto, police say.

A collision was reported around Shuter and Jarvis streets after 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening in Toronto. Police and paramedics attended the scene.

Toronto police said a garbage truck struck a pedestrian, and remained at the scene.

Read more: 1 taken to trauma centre after 3-vehicle collision in Toronto

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 70s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said the woman was in her 80s.

Trending Now

Shuter Street was closed after the collision.

More on Canada
Toronto PoliceTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionToronto Pedestrian StruckJarvis StreetShuter street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers