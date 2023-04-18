Elderly woman struck by garbage truck while walking in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

An elderly woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto, police say.

A collision was reported around Shuter and Jarvis streets after 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening in Toronto. Police and paramedics attended the scene.

Toronto police said a garbage truck struck a pedestrian, and remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 70s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said the woman was in her 80s.

Shuter Street was closed after the collision.