Brandon man’s remains found in trunk of burned-out car, Manitoba RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are releasing more details about a 2022 homicide in hope of solving the crime.

Police said Wednesday they continue to investigate the death of Brandon’s James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37, whose remains were found in the trunk of a burned-out Honda Accord in the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis.

The burned car was found Oct. 13, 2022, south of the intersection of Road 108 West and Road 51 North.

Last month, RCMP said the vehicle, a 2007 Accord, had been reported stolen from Regina, but had been seen driving in Brandon between Oct. 5 and Oct. 13 of last year.

View image in full screen Forensic investigators look into the crime scene. Manitoba RCMP

Police said a complete forensic examination of the car has been done, with the help of a Brandon University forensic anthropologist. Physical evidence has been sent to the lab for DNA testing.

Anyone with information about the victim, the vehicle, or this incident is asked to call the RCMP’s major crimes tip line at 431-489-8110.