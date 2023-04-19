Menu

Sports

Peterborough Petes to pay tribute to booster club founding member Betty Nelson

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:03 am
Betty Nelson spent 50 years working for the Peterborough Petes' booster club until she retired in 2019. She died in March 2023. View image in full screen
Betty Nelson spent 50 years working for the Peterborough Petes' booster club until she retired in 2019. She died in March 2023. Peterborough Petes photo
The Peterborough Petes will pay tribute to one of their longest supporters, Betty Nelson, during Thursday’s OHL Eastern Conference semifinal game.

Nelson was a founding member of the Petes Booster Club, which launched for the 1967-68 season. The Petes say she actively sold 50/50 tickets at nearly every home game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre until she retired in 2019. She was a staple in the Gibson’s Finest Club section.

Read more: Art Galley of Peterborough acquires Queen Elizabeth II portrait from Memorial Centre

Nelson died on March 31 at the age of 86 after a long battle with throat and lung cancer, according to an online obituary. She died on the same day the Petes took a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference quarter-final against the Sudbury Wolves.

In a Petes team article in February 2019, Nelson was quoted as saying the booster club was the idea of the late legendary coach Roger Neilson. He suggested selling 50/50 tickets to raise funds to offset the costs of the players’ education.

That first season one of the highest prizes was $70, Nelson recalled.

“We’ve worked hard at it ever since to build it up to what it is today,” she said.

The Petes and the Peterborough Minor Hockey Council (PMHC) plan to air a special presentation during the first-period TV timeout during Thursday’s game against the Ottawa 67’s. The Petes lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after earning a 3-2 win in Game 3 at home on Tuesday night.

Fans will be encouraged to show their support and appreciation of Nelson at that time, the Petes said.

“Having the opportunity to pay tribute to Betty during a playoff game is very special, as she was one of our most passionate supporters throughout all of Petes’ history and would have been so excited to take part in this playoff run,” stated Burton Lee, the Petes executive director of business operations.

“You could always count on Betty, game-in and game-out, and her persistence and commitment serves as a model for so many volunteers that help our team thrive.

“She will forever hold a prominent place in the hearts of Petes’ players, staff, and fans.”

The Petes say Thursday’s 50/50 jackpot will be the largest ever guaranteed with a minimum of $5,000 to be won. The PMHC, which operates the 50/50 draws, will donate a portion of the proceeds to a fund in Nelson’s name, which will be used to support members of the Petes community. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Tickets can be purchased starting Wednesday, April 19, up until the end of the second intermission on Thursday night. Puck drop for the game is 7:05 p.m.

A visitation service for Nelson is scheduled for April 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hendren Funeral Homes at 66 Queen St. in Lakefield.

