Crime

71-year-old man arrested for public masturbation in Amherstview, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 10:30 am
A 71-year-old man has been charged with performing an indecent act in a public place after a report of a man masturbating behind an apartment building in Amherstview. View image in full screen
A 71-year-old man has been charged with performing an indecent act in a public place after a report of a man masturbating behind an apartment building in Amherstview. Global News
A 71-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a man masturbating behind an apartment building in Amherstview.

At about 5 p.m., Lennox & Addington OPP received a report that a man was sitting in a chair masturbating behind the building on Amherst Drive.

Police say when they arrived, the man was gone.

He was then found the next day and was arrested.

Trending Now

A man whose name has not been released was charged with an indecent act in a public place.

He was released from custody and will appear in a Napanee court at a later date.

OPPIndecent ActAmherstviewLennox And AddingtonMasturbatingAmherst Drivepublic place
