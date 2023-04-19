71-year-old man arrested for public masturbation in Amherstview, Ont.

See more sharing options

A 71-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a man masturbating behind an apartment building in Amherstview.

At about 5 p.m., Lennox & Addington OPP received a report that a man was sitting in a chair masturbating behind the building on Amherst Drive.

Police say when they arrived, the man was gone.

He was then found the next day and was arrested.

A man whose name has not been released was charged with an indecent act in a public place.

He was released from custody and will appear in a Napanee court at a later date.