71-year-old man arrested for public masturbation in Amherstview, Ont.

A 71-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a man masturbating behind an apartment building in Amherstview.
At about 5 p.m., Lennox & Addington OPP received a report that a man was sitting in a chair masturbating behind the building on Amherst Drive.
Police say when they arrived, the man was gone.
He was then found the next day and was arrested.
A man whose name has not been released was charged with an indecent act in a public place.
He was released from custody and will appear in a Napanee court at a later date.
