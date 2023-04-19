Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP warn of media relations service disruption during PSAC strike

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 10:03 am
Saskatchewan RCMP said some of their media relation services will be affected during the PSAC strike. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said some of their media relation services will be affected during the PSAC strike. File / Global News
With more than 155,000 public service workers picketing in the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike, the Saskatchewan RCMP noted some of its media relation services would be affected.

A release sent Tuesday evening stressed that the RCMP had planned for this, and that releases that pertain to immediate public safety would still get sent out. This includes Amber Alerts and dangerous person alerts.

Read more: PSAC workers are on strike. Here’s what happens now

It noted that for the time of the strike, releases that don’t relate to urgent public safety might not get sent out, and inquiries may not get answered if they don’t relate to immediate public safety either.

The union failed to reach an agreement with the federal government on Tuesday after a deadline was set for 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

That spurred union members, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees, to walk off the job.

— with files from Sean Boynton

Federal workers to strike after bargaining deal not reached: PSAC
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsStrikeSaskatchewan RCMPUnionPSAC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

