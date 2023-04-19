Saskatchewan RCMP warn of media relations service disruption during PSAC strike

See more sharing options

With more than 155,000 public service workers picketing in the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike, the Saskatchewan RCMP noted some of its media relation services would be affected.

A release sent Tuesday evening stressed that the RCMP had planned for this, and that releases that pertain to immediate public safety would still get sent out. This includes Amber Alerts and dangerous person alerts.

It noted that for the time of the strike, releases that don’t relate to urgent public safety might not get sent out, and inquiries may not get answered if they don’t relate to immediate public safety either.

The union failed to reach an agreement with the federal government on Tuesday after a deadline was set for 9 p.m.

That spurred union members, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees, to walk off the job.

— with files from Sean Boynton