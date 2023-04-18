Menu

Crime

Driver plows through school walls, drives down hallways near Cochrane, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 7:00 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Police are investigating what they are calling a break and enter and mischief near Cochrane, Alta., after a driver plowed through the entrance of a community school on April 12.

Reports of a male driving a blue Hyundai Elantra through the east side entrance of Morley Community School were called in to police just before 7 a.m.

Stolen box truck crashes into Calgary building, injuring 3 employees

Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage shows the car being driven down the school’s hallways, “causing extensive damage,” police said in a news release Tuesday. Police believe there to be “in excess of $150,000” in damages done to the school on the Stoney Nakota First Nation.

Police have found and seized the vehicle involved and, while a warrant is pending, police have arrested a man whose name will not be released at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

CrimePoliceCalgary crimeInvestigationBreak And EnterMischiefCochraneMan drives car through schoolMorley Community SchoolStoney Nakota First Nation
