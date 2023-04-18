Driver plows through school walls, drives down hallways near Cochrane, Alta.

Police are investigating what they are calling a break and enter and mischief near Cochrane, Alta., after a driver plowed through the entrance of a community school on April 12.
Reports of a male driving a blue Hyundai Elantra through the east side entrance of Morley Community School were called in to police just before 7 a.m.
Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage shows the car being driven down the school’s hallways, “causing extensive damage,” police said in a news release Tuesday. Police believe there to be “in excess of $150,000” in damages done to the school on the Stoney Nakota First Nation.
Police have found and seized the vehicle involved and, while a warrant is pending, police have arrested a man whose name will not be released at this time.
Police continue to investigate.
