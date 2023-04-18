Downtown Regina emergency wellness centre receives additional summer funding

Send this page to someone via email

Originally opened as a temporary winter shelter, The Gathering Place: New Beginnings in downtown Regina will stay open during the summer after receiving additional funding from the Saskatchewan government.

Regina Treaty and Status Indian Services, which is running the centre, is happy it can continue to help Regina residents in need of its services.

The temporary emergency wellness centre is a 24-hour facility housed inside The Nest Health Centre, in the former downtown YMCA building.

It will receive $665,000 from the provincial government, which will allow the shelter to run until Sept. 30. The money will be used to continue services, like temporary shelter, meal service, finding sustainable housing and addiction treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are just happy that we are able to help people. It really is hard work for our staff. They are able to go and assist in these programs and services to help people find a better way and a different path,” Melissa Lerat, director of operations at the centre, said.

According to Lerat, demand for the shelter has not diminished and the beds are filled every single night. Lerat expects things to stay this way even during the warmer summer.

The centre is seeing results and is helping provide the services that some Regina residents need.

“Residents are participating in programs and starting to move forward on their case plans. We are hoping that as they move along that we are able to actually achieve sustainable housing for them,” Lerat said.

Talks are ongoing with the City of Regina and the province about the future of the downtown centre and a possible permanent location, but no decision has been made yet.