Canada

Regina’s new shelter intake consistently at capacity since opening

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 12:49 pm
Regina’s new shelter intake consistently at capacity since opening
Regina's new shelter for those experiencing houselessness has seen intake at capacity a month after opening its doors.
Regina’s new houselessness shelter has been operating for a month now and has been in high demand. Gathering Space New Beginnings located at the old YMCA building opened its doors on Jan. 30.

Guests can stay as long as they wish and are provided three meals a day as well as other wrap-around services.

The new space, run by Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS), is a 40-bed facility with 10 overflow spaces.

The RT/SIS director says when they are at capacity, they work with community partners to make sure those who can’t get a space are not sent back out into the cold.

Click to play video: 'Extreme cold warning issued for most of Saskatchewan'
Extreme cold warning issued for most of Saskatchewan

“If there isn’t a solution by the next morning then we work with the individual in order to see what we can do,” said Erica Beaudin. “If a pod comes open or whatever the case is, it’s not a one shot and you’re done.’

Peter Gilmer with the Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry says the need for long-term solutions is evident as individuals continue to camp out in the alcove at Knox Metropolitan United Church.

“As much as we recognize how desperately needed this new shelter space is, that is just 40 spaces and the need is much greater,” said Gilmer.

The city’s most recent data identified 488 individuals experiencing homelessness in Regina. Gilmer feels the latest discourse at city council needs to be brought back to the issue at hand.

“I can’t think of a better use of public funds right now than ensuring we have the capacity to house the homeless during a Saskatchewan winter,” he said.

RT/SIS and the city are currently in talks to secure a permanent shelter facility for next winter– one that can provide supports 365 days a year.

– with files from Troy Charles

New Regina homeless winter shelter set to open on Monday, Jan. 30
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsHomeless ShelterYMCAregina homelessnessHouselessnessRegina Treaty Status Indian ServicesRegina shelterRT/SIS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

