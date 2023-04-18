Man accused of UBC Okanagan security guard killing ordered to stand trial

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused in the 2022 killing of a UBC Okanagan security guard will stand trial.

The preliminary inquiry for Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn concluded Monday and he was ordered to stand trial on the charge of second-degree murder in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

His first appearance in Kelowna Supreme Court will be on May 1 to fix a date for the trial.

The function of the preliminary inquiry was to determine whether the evidence assembled by Crown counsel is sufficient to proceed with a trial.

Ognibene-Hebbourn was apprehended under the Mental Health Act in the immediate aftermath of the Feb. 26, 2022, attack on Harmandeep Kaur. A month later he was charged with her murder and has been in custody ever since.

Kaur, 24, was working as a security guard at UBC Okanagan when she was fatally attacked.

She was a student at Okanagan College and in the weeks before her death she got her permanent residency card. Her family said she’d been in the country for five years and had aspirations to be a paramedic.