Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air passenger rights framework needs tighter rules, bigger penalties: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'What proposed air passenger bill of rights changes mean for Canadians'
What proposed air passenger bill of rights changes mean for Canadians
WATCH ABOVE: What proposed air passenger bill of rights changes mean for Canadians – Feb 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A parliamentary committee is recommending sweeping changes to Canada’s air passenger rights framework.

Read more: Minister vows to toughen air passenger rights as Sunwing admits ‘clear failures’

The report from the House of Commons transport committee calls on the government to tighten compensation rules for travellers whose flights are cancelled or significantly delayed.

Released Tuesday, the paper comes after chaotic travel seasons over the summer and winter holidays brought on by soaring demand, labour shortages and poor weather.

The report’s 21 recommendations include bigger monetary penalties, more efficient processing of compensation claims and putting the burden of proof on airlines to show why compensation should not be awarded.

Trending Now

Read more: Ottawa ‘not hiding’ from holiday travel chaos fallout, transport minister says

Story continues below advertisement

The committee also suggests the federal government consider harmonizing its compensation rules with European regulations even when delays are for safety purposes — a payout exemption the European Union does not allow.

With the complaints backlog now well over 42,000, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has pledged to strengthen the four-year-old passenger rights charter with legislation to be tabled this spring.

More on Canada
Air Passenger Rightstravel delayspassenger rightsCancelled flightsAirline IndustryPassenger bill of rightsDelayed flightsLost BaggagePassenger CompensationTransport CommitteeCompensation For Travellerscompensation for travel delayspassenger protections
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers