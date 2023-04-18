Menu

Crime

Suspect in Alberta kidnapping and sexual assaults to seek date for bail hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 1:04 pm
The owner of a rural property east of Calgary is cleaning up after an extensive police investigation into Richard Mantha, who was a tenant on the property near Chestermere and is facing more than a dozen charges.
An Alberta man accused of targeting women in Calgary’s sex trade is scheduled to be back in court later this week to set a date for a bail hearing.

Richard Robert Mantha — who faces 13 charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm — appeared via video today.

Police cordoned off a rural property east of Calgary earlier this month looking for evidence after at least three sex workers alleged they were kidnapped, drugged, and physically and sexually assaulted.

Read more: Calgary police charge man with kidnapping, sexual assault following rural property investigation

Cadaver dogs were also brought in to search but no bodies were found.

Court heard that Mantha, who is 59, has retained his lawyer and the matter will be return on Thursday.

Mantha is accused in three separate assault cases beginning in August 2021, as well as two dates in April 2022.

CrimeCalgary crimeSexual AssaultCalgary Policesex assaultKidnappingChestermeresex workersRichard ManthaCalgary sex trade
© 2023 The Canadian Press

