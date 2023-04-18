14 dead horses found on N.B. farm over Easter weekend, SPCA investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick SPCA is investigating after it received a call about 14 dead horses at a farm in the greater Stanley area over the recent holiday weekend.

In a statement, the SPCA said the horses’ cause of death is under investigation.

It said the responding SPCA officer also found five horses in “poor health loose on the property.”

“These horses were assessed by a veterinarian and are currently safe and receiving medical and rehabilitative care through a foster arrangement,” the statement said.

There were other pets in the household, the SPCA added, though they are in good condition. It said arrangements for their daily care are in place while the investigation continues.

“Please be aware that details on in-progress investigations cannot be shared as we do not want to impede the case,” the statement said. “As such, no further comments will be made at this time.”

It said people can call 1-877-722-1522 to report an animal welfare case.