Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

14 dead horses found on N.B. farm over Easter weekend, SPCA investigating

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia SPCA seeing higher demand for services amid rising living costs'
Nova Scotia SPCA seeing higher demand for services amid rising living costs
The Nova Scotia SPCA says it is seeing increased demand for many of its services amid higher grocery prices and housing costs. It says more people have been reaching out for help to feed their pets and for veterinary care, while animals surrenders are also on the rise. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Dec 22, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The New Brunswick SPCA is investigating after it received a call about 14 dead horses at a farm in the greater Stanley area over the recent holiday weekend.

In a statement, the SPCA said the horses’ cause of death is under investigation.

It said the responding SPCA officer also found five horses in “poor health loose on the property.”

Read more: Charges laid following seizure of over 60 dogs in eastern New Brunswick: SPCA

“These horses were assessed by a veterinarian and are currently safe and receiving medical and rehabilitative care through a foster arrangement,” the statement said.

There were other pets in the household, the SPCA added, though they are in good condition. It said arrangements for their daily care are in place while the investigation continues.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Oromocto SPCA cat Max goes viral for his ‘spicy’ attitude

“Please be aware that details on in-progress investigations cannot be shared as we do not want to impede the case,” the statement said. “As such, no further comments will be made at this time.”

It said people can call 1-877-722-1522 to report an animal welfare case.

More on Canada
New BrunswickSPCAHorsesHorseNew Brunswick SPCASPCA investigationDead horsesanimal welfare investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers