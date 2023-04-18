Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 11:44 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the base metal, financial and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.49 points at 20,680.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.81 points at 33,874.37. The S&P 500 index was down 7.58 points at 4,143.74, while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.03 points at 12,140.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.70 cents US compared with 74.64 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was up 29 cents at US$81.12 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.40 at US$2,021.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$4.10 a pound.

Economy
