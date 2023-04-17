Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite edges up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 12:08 pm
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. Several of Canada's big banks will hold their annual meetings this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. View image in full screen
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. Several of Canada's big banks will hold their annual meetings this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. AV
Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index to edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.93 points at 20,583.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.25 points at 33,918.72. The S&P 500 index was down 1.71 points at 4,135.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.21 points at 12,112.26.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite ekes out small Friday gain, U.S. markets down

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.65 cents US compared with 74.84 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was down 70 cents at US$81.73 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was down US$16.00 at US$1,999.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.07 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

