S&P/TSX composite edges up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index to edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.93 points at 20,583.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.25 points at 33,918.72. The S&P 500 index was down 1.71 points at 4,135.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.21 points at 12,112.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.65 cents US compared with 74.84 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was down 70 cents at US$81.73 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$16.00 at US$1,999.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.07 a pound.