S&P/TSX composite down in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal stocks weighed on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.84 points at 20,535.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 198.17 points at 33,831.52. The S&P 500 index was down 13.16 points at 4,133.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.15 points at 12,116.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.81 cents US compared with 74.86 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up 28 cents at US$82.44 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.03 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$46.90 at US$2,008.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.10 a pound.