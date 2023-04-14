Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2023 11:52 am
S&P/TSX composite down in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower - image
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal stocks weighed on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.84 points at 20,535.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 198.17 points at 33,831.52. The S&P 500 index was down 13.16 points at 4,133.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.15 points at 12,116.12.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite index gains more than 100 points, U.S. markets climb

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.81 cents US compared with 74.86 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The May crude contract was up 28 cents at US$82.44 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.03 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was down US$46.90 at US$2,008.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.10 a pound.

More on Canada
TorontostocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksToronto stock marketstock exchangeApril 14tsx april 14
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers