Can a drastic change in weather make you sick? What experts say

As Canadians welcome the arrival of spring, they’re also experiencing a rollercoaster of weather of scorching heat one day and icy cold the next. Experts warn this can take a toll on our physical health.

It takes around two weeks to climatize to temperature changes, so any sudden shift in weather conditions can cause discomfort, according to Louis Francescutti, an emergency physician and professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta.

“It’s an old wives’ tale that the weather makes you sick. It’s not that the weather makes you sick, it’s the conditions that the weather brings about that are going to make you ill,” he said. “The body is finely tuned and likes to stay within a tight range of 37 C, and anything that changes that fine balance could predispose you to get sick.”

For example, he said a sudden drop in temperature can cause the air to become drier, which in turn weakens the mucosal lining in our respiratory tract and makes us more susceptible to infections.

Viruses also have difficulty replicating at higher temperatures, Francescutti said, so in colder weather, influenza is more likely to thrive and spread. As a result, a sudden drop in temperature may increase a person’s susceptibility to catching a cold or other respiratory infection, he said.

Changes in temperature may also cause headaches and joint pain, according to several studies.

For example, a 2015 study found that weather conditions such as temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure were significantly associated with joint pain in older people with osteoarthritis. And a 2019 study with over 13,000 participants, found that “higher relative humidity and wind speed, and lower atmospheric pressure, were associated with increased pain severity in people with long-term pain conditions.”

There are also studies examining the relationship between weather changes and headaches, Francescutti said.

“We have different sinuses in our face, and if those sinuses expand or decrease in size, the pressure within them builds up, which can give us the sensation of headaches. Also, changes in blood flow, related to changes in temperature, can trigger headaches,” he said.

Harder to adapt from cold to hot

The impact of temperature fluctuations on our health can vary depending on the direction of the change, whether it goes from hot to cold or cold to hot, according to Stephen Cheung, a professor of Kinesiology at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont.

It is much harder to adapt to a hot environment than a cold one.

“Especially this time of the year, where we are sick of winter and suddenly it’s beautiful weather and we want to go out and do all sorts of things, but the body isn’t necessarily really adapted to it. And when it is sudden heat, you do have a lot more risk for sudden kind of issues with heat,” Cheung said.

With the arrival of warmer weather, he explained people exert themselves more than usual, neglecting to apply sunscreen, and struggling to adapt to the increased physical activity levels (such as going for long bike rides).

Additionally, the body may not be accustomed to the sun, “so you’re not sweating as much and you’re not able to get rid of heat as well,” he explained. And a body that is not adapted to the heat may have less blood volume, so “your heart has to work harder to pump blood,” Cheung added, noting this in turn can cause heart problems.

When the weather turns from hot to cold, Cheung said there are fewer health issues at play.

“In terms of our bodies’ adaptation to the cold, most of it is more psychology in our perception, especially when we’ve suddenly you’ve been exposed to heat for a week and then that sudden transition to the cold,” he said.

“It’s not as if your body’s physiology is changed, it’s more you’re not used to it.”

He added that within a week the average person usually adjusts to the drop in temperature.

Tips on how to adapt to sudden temperature changes

The wild swing in temperature has been felt across most provinces, Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell, said.

“There’s been a sharp return to colder and even wintery weather over the last few days across most of Canada,” he said. “For the Prairies, this means a major snowstorm this week. For Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes it’s about a 20-degree swing in temperature and a return to a wet weather pattern after a week of sunshine and almost summer warmth.”

Although these temperature changes are normal for April, the duration of the warm weather stands out, Farnell said, adding that with climate change Canada is likely to see more of these drastic changes in weather.

To adapt to sudden temperature changes, it’s recommended to gradually expose yourself over time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This can be done by spending short periods of time when it heats up or cools down very fast.

It’s also important to stay hydrated and dress appropriately for the new temperature, the CDC stated.

Additionally, getting enough sleep, eating healthy and exercising can also help the body cope with temperature changes, Francescutti said.

“One of the most important things to remember when we talk about heat and its impact on health is that if you’re not healthy to start with, the consequences are going to be worse,” he said.

He added that there are a lot of vulnerable people, like seniors, who are most at risk of extreme temperature changes, especially during heat waves. It’s important for individuals in these high-risk groups to take extra precautions during temperature fluctuations, such as staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures, he added.