Special Weather Statement: Southern Manitoba, Wednesday April 19

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for Southern Manitoba on Wednesday morning.

Additional snow is coming to the southern portion of Manitoba on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

While parts of western Manitoba deal with a winter storm on Wednesday, the Red River Valley and points eastward to the Ontario border will largely be spared from the worst conditions.

Scattered rain showers mixed at times with wet snow with little in the way of accumulation is forecast for eastern Manitoba on Wednesday.

View image in full screen Areas in Southern Manitoba under watches and warnings. ECCC Weather Manitoba/Twitter

On Thursday, a second disturbance will push northward out of the United States giving another round of heavy, wet snow to southern Manitoba. This disturbance will give another shot of 10 to 20 cm of snow to much of southern Manitoba, roughly from Brandon to the Ontario border.

Story continues below advertisement

The snow will persist through much of the day on Friday before finally pulling out of the province on Friday evening. Below normal temperatures are forecast in the wake of this system with temperatures remaining in the single digits before returning to more seasonal temperatures by the middle of next week.