Ontario offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for a federal offender who allegedly breached his full parole.

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Parmveer Toor.

He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

Toor is described as six feet tall, around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is serving a four-year and eight month sentence for several convictions including armed robbery, robbery, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and multiple assault-related charges.

The OPP said anyone with information can call 416-808-5900 or Crimestoppers.