SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays recall Lukes, option Luplow to triple-A

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 4:48 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes and optioned outfielder Jordan Luplow to triple-A affiliate Buffalo on Monday.

Lukes will be active for Monday night’s game against the Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old from Portland, Ore., has made three Major League appearances in his career, all with the Blue Jays this season, but has yet to take an at-bat.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Global News Peterborough Update 2: April 11, 2023'
Global News Peterborough Update 2: April 11, 2023
Story continues below advertisement

He has one home run and a .333 batting average with Buffalo this season.

Luplow, a 29-year-old from Visalia, Calif., failed to produce a hit in seven plate appearances over four games with the Blue Jays this season.

Trending Now

Toronto (10-6) have won five of their last seven games entering a three-game series in Houston (7-9).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers