Politics

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats play to prevent liquor bills from passing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 2:54 pm
The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg.
The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba’s plan to expand private liquor sales may not happen before the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.

The Opposition New Democrats say they aim to use procedural rules to hold back two bills awaiting a vote in the legislature.

One bill would allow liquor to be sold in new retail environments, such as grocery or corner stores.

The other would let private beer vendors and specialty wine stores sell a wider range of alcohol products.

Read more: Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease liquor rules, aims to change pot tax

NDP liquor and lotteries critic Lisa Naylor says parents don’t want to see liquor sold at kid-friendly places such as convenience stores.

The Progressive Conservative government has said it is simply responding to consumer demand for convenience and easier one-stop shopping.

Normally, the opposition tactics would mean the bills are delayed a few months and passed in the fall.

However, with an election this year, the delay means the bills are almost certain not to be passed before the election.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government revives plan to test liquor sales in more retail outlets'
Manitoba government revives plan to test liquor sales in more retail outlets
progressive conservativesManitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba NDPmanitoba electionLisa Naylorliquor bill
© 2023 The Canadian Press

