Politics

Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease some restrictions on liquor sales

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 5:07 pm
The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening some restrictions on liquor sales. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening some restrictions on liquor sales. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening some restrictions on liquor sales.

The Progressive Conservative government has introduced a bill in the legislature that would allow private wine stores and beer vendors to offer a full range of alcohol.

Read more: New Manitoba liquor licence bill aims to expand businesses’ ability to sell booze

The bill is similar to one introduced last spring that died when it failed to pass before the last session ended.

Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores

Andrew Smith, the minister for liquor and lotteries, says the bill would also make enhanced security a condition of retail licences.

The government has also introduced a bill to eliminate the social responsibility fee on cannabis, which charged retailers six per cent of their annual revenue.

If the bill passes, the province would instead tack on a percentage to the federal excise tax on cannabis, a move Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says would be revenue neutral.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

