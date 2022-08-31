City of Winnipeg enacts new licence requirement for medical cannabis growers

Medical cannabis growers in Winnipeg are going to need a licence to grow starting Tuesday.
The Designated Growers Licence program will apply to those authorized by Health Canada who supply a prescribed amount of medical cannabis to those who need it. Additionally, the growing site has to be located in a commercial zone.
This comes after city council made changes to several bylaws earlier this year that restricted cannabis growing in residential neighbourhoods.
Those interested in applying for a license can go to the designated growers licence page on the city’s website.
