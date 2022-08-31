City of Winnipeg enacts new licence requirement for medical cannabis growers

Send this page to someone via email

Medical cannabis growers in Winnipeg are going to need a licence to grow starting Tuesday.

The Designated Growers Licence program will apply to those authorized by Health Canada who supply a prescribed amount of medical cannabis to those who need it. Additionally, the growing site has to be located in a commercial zone.

This comes after city council made changes to several bylaws earlier this year that restricted cannabis growing in residential neighbourhoods.

Those interested in applying for a license can go to the designated growers licence page on the city’s website.

