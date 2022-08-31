Menu

Politics

City of Winnipeg enacts new licence requirement for medical cannabis growers

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 3:33 pm
Cannabis plants are seen at a growing facility, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Sainte-Eustache, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Cannabis plants are seen at a growing facility, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Sainte-Eustache, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr

Medical cannabis growers in Winnipeg are going to need a licence to grow starting Tuesday.

The Designated Growers Licence program will apply to those authorized by Health Canada who supply a prescribed amount of medical cannabis to those who need it. Additionally, the growing site has to be located in a commercial zone.

Read more: Canadians growing too much weed at home, regulator warns

This comes after city council made changes to several bylaws earlier this year that restricted cannabis growing in residential neighbourhoods.

Those interested in applying for a license can go to the designated growers licence page on the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg organization points to cannabis as a prime culprit in youth addiction' Winnipeg organization points to cannabis as a prime culprit in youth addiction
Winnipeg organization points to cannabis as a prime culprit in youth addiction – Aug 11, 2022
