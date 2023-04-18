Hit and run investigation in Guelph results in impaired driving charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph woman is facing charges in connection to a hit and run investigation.

Guelph Police Service were informed about a vehicle that was crossing the intersection of Edinburgh Road South at Honey Crescent around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say that vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection but continued on.

They say the damaged vehicle was located a short time later.

Investigators say while speaking with the vehicle’s owner, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

She was taken to police headquarters where further tests determined that she was three times over the legal limit.

They say she identified herself using a name belonging to her sister but investigators were able to correctly identify the woman through police records.

A 39-year-old will be in a Guelph courtroom on May 2. In the meantime, she is suspended from driving for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for a week.