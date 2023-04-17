2 facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine seized in Oshawa residence: police

Durham Regional Police say a man and a woman are facing drug-related charges after cocaine was found at a residence in Oshawa.
Police said on April 12, they had received information that a man was allegedly trafficking cocaine from his home on Clarke Street, near Ritson Road and King Street.
After obtaining a search warrant, police said officers found and seized cocaine and cash.
A man and a woman were also arrested.
Police have charged 30-year-old Anthony Dipoce and 24-year-old Samantha Rossel with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Dipoce is also charged with possession of cocaine and breaching probation.
