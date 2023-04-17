Menu

Crime

2 facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine seized in Oshawa residence: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 11:51 am
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Durham Regional Police say a man and a woman are facing drug-related charges after cocaine was found at a residence in Oshawa.

Police said on April 12, they had received information that a man was allegedly trafficking cocaine from his home on Clarke Street, near Ritson Road and King Street.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said officers found and seized cocaine and cash.

Read more: Suspects sought after violent home invasion in Pickering, Ont., police say

A man and a woman were also arrested.

Trending Now

Police have charged 30-year-old Anthony Dipoce and 24-year-old Samantha Rossel with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Dipoce is also charged with possession of cocaine and breaching probation.

