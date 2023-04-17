Menu

Crime

Break-in attempt at former Guelph jail results in charges against 2 people

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 17, 2023 11:42 am
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Two males are facing charges after the Guelph Police Service was called about a break-in at an old jail.

Security staff at the former Guelph Correctional Centre contacted police Sunday night after finding two people attempting to gain entry into the facility.

Officers arrived at the old York Road facility after 9 p.m. and found that a window had been tampered with but no signs of entry.

Read more: New Guelph police dog sniffs out 3 suspects in a single night

Investigators say the canine unit was brought in and located the two individuals.

Trending Now

They a 17-year-old was arrested after a brief foot chase, while an 18-year-old was apprehended more than a kilometre away.

The pair were later released with future court dates.

 

