Break-in attempt at former Guelph jail results in charges against 2 people

Two males are facing charges after the Guelph Police Service was called about a break-in at an old jail.

Security staff at the former Guelph Correctional Centre contacted police Sunday night after finding two people attempting to gain entry into the facility.

Officers arrived at the old York Road facility after 9 p.m. and found that a window had been tampered with but no signs of entry.

Investigators say the canine unit was brought in and located the two individuals.

They a 17-year-old was arrested after a brief foot chase, while an 18-year-old was apprehended more than a kilometre away.

The pair were later released with future court dates.