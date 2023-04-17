Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man faces weapons charges after dispute with neighbour

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 12:37 pm
Guelph police said two people got into an argument after the one man noticed his neighbor pouring something into a sewer drain. View image in full screen
Guelph police said two people got into an argument after the one man noticed his neighbor pouring something into a sewer drain. Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man faces weapons charges following an argument Sunday with his neighbour.

Officers were called to an address shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Pine Ridge Drive and Periwinkle Way.

Police said a man confronted a neighbour who was pouring something into a sewer drain.

Read more: Guelph landlord, wife charged with assault in dispute with tenant: police

The pair reportedly got into an argument before a butterfly-style knife was brandished.

Trending Now

Police found a 19-year-old Guelph man and arrested him.

Read more: Assault charges laid in connection with dispute between roommates over rent money

Story continues below advertisement

Charges include assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeweapons chargesDisputeknife pulledNeighbor dispute guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers