Guelph, Ont. man faces weapons charges after dispute with neighbour

Guelph police say a man faces weapons charges following an argument Sunday with his neighbour.
Officers were called to an address shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Pine Ridge Drive and Periwinkle Way.
Police said a man confronted a neighbour who was pouring something into a sewer drain.
The pair reportedly got into an argument before a butterfly-style knife was brandished.
Police found a 19-year-old Guelph man and arrested him.
Charges include assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
