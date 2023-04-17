Guelph, Ont. man faces weapons charges after dispute with neighbour

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a man faces weapons charges following an argument Sunday with his neighbour.

Officers were called to an address shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Pine Ridge Drive and Periwinkle Way.

Police said a man confronted a neighbour who was pouring something into a sewer drain.

The pair reportedly got into an argument before a butterfly-style knife was brandished.

Police found a 19-year-old Guelph man and arrested him.

Read more: Assault charges laid in connection with dispute between roommates over rent money

Story continues below advertisement

Charges include assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.