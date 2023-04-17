Menu

Canada

Rogers moving hundreds of overseas Shaw call centre jobs to Western Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 11:14 am
Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways
Rogers has bought the Canadian division of an Australian company that owns cell service infrastructure in Toronto’s subway system. Rogers says it will be developing 5G coverage in the TTC subways over the next two years. Sean O’Shea reports.
Rogers Communications Inc. is relocating around 300 Shaw call centre jobs based overseas to Canada.

The positions will be located in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba, contributing to Ottawa’s requirement that Rogers create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada as part of its $26-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. earlier this month.

It is also planning to hire 1,000 additional customer service representatives across the country.

Rogers says all of its customer service positions have been based in Canada since 2020, making it the only national carrier committed to having its entire call centre team located within the country.

Read more: Rogers-Shaw merger closes, forming new telecom giant

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri says the move means customers will be served by a team with “roots in the communities where they live and work.”

The company plans to transition all overseas Shaw jobs by the end of September, with the first of those call centre positions in place by Canada Day.

Global News parent company Corus Entertainment is owned by the Shaw family, previously the owners of Shaw Communications.

