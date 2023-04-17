Rogers moving hundreds of overseas Shaw call centre jobs to Western Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers Communications Inc. is relocating around 300 Shaw call centre jobs based overseas to Canada.

The positions will be located in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba, contributing to Ottawa’s requirement that Rogers create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada as part of its $26-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. earlier this month.

It is also planning to hire 1,000 additional customer service representatives across the country.

Rogers says all of its customer service positions have been based in Canada since 2020, making it the only national carrier committed to having its entire call centre team located within the country.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri says the move means customers will be served by a team with “roots in the communities where they live and work.”

The company plans to transition all overseas Shaw jobs by the end of September, with the first of those call centre positions in place by Canada Day.

Global News parent company Corus Entertainment is owned by the Shaw family, previously the owners of Shaw Communications.