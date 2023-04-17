Police lay charges following stabbing in downtown Guelph, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police say a 26-year-old Guelph woman faces several charges in connection with a stabbing in the downtown.

Investigators said they arrived at an apartment around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and found the victim with serious injuries.

They said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton, where she’s listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the accused and the victim are known to each other.

Around 45 minutes later, police officers arrested a second woman and seized a spring-assisted knife and several small packages containing suspected crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

The charges include aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Police continue to investigate.