Crime

Police lay charges following stabbing in downtown Guelph, Ont.

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 9:17 am
Guelph police say one woman is in stable condition after she was found with stab wounds at a downtown apartment building on Sunday. A 26-year-old Guelph woman has been charged. View image in full screen
Guelph police say one woman is in stable condition after she was found with stab wounds at a downtown apartment building on Sunday. A 26-year-old Guelph woman has been charged. Guelph police
Police say a 26-year-old Guelph woman faces several charges in connection with a stabbing in the downtown.

Investigators said they arrived at an apartment around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and found the victim with serious injuries.

They said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton, where she’s listed in stable condition.

Read more: Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Guelph’s south end: police

Authorities said the accused and the victim are known to each other.

Around 45 minutes later, police officers arrested a second woman and seized a spring-assisted knife and several small packages containing suspected crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Read more: Police lay more charges in connection with stabbing at Guelph, Ont. mall

The charges include aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Police continue to investigate.

