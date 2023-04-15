‘Everyone has the right to feel safe’: Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke issues statement on transit violence

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke issued a statement on the string of three separate stabbing incidents that have taken place within the city’s transit system.

Locke put out her statement Saturday afternoon after a third stabbing was reported by police that happened early Saturday.

“No one should have to fear for their physical safety or life when riding our transit system. In the last two weeks we have seen three shocking incidents that have caused serious bodily harm and in one case ended the life of a 17-year-old,” Locke said in an email.

“On behalf of Surrey City Council, my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ethan Bespflug. As a mom, I cannot imagine the pain Ethan’s family is going through.”

The mayor said she has been in “regular contact” with the RCMP and transit police and they are all collectively working together to find ways to mitigate this concerning violence.

She said police are increasing patrols and security presence inside the transit system.

“We are looking at a range of sustainable, long-term solutions to ensure everyone in transit is safe. This includes the high-visibility police patrols occurring now, however, that is only part of the solution,” Locke said.

“We need to look at all potential tools at our disposal, including better use of technology, safety education, and outreach, all forming part of a comprehensive approach.”

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was sent to hospital with a serious stab wound to his stomach area. That stabbing occurred at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on a bus after an altercation near 100 Avenue and King George Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Andrea Van Der Gracht, the teen’s aunt, told Global News that Bespflug was a regular transit user and busing home when he was killed.

On April 1, a man in his 30s narrowly avoided his death after his neck was reportedly slashed by a suspect, according to police.

The incident took place near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway on a 503 route Coast Mountain bus around 9:30 a.m.

Abdul Aziz Kawam was initially charged with attempted murder for allegedly slashing a bus passenger in the throat on Saturday morning, but prosecutors added four counts of terrorism a few days later.

The charges allege the attacks were carried out for the so-called Islamic State.