Man stabbed in the abdomen at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station 

Police in Surrey, B.C., responded to a stabbing inside the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

When Mounties and Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering a stab wound to his abdomen.

BC Emergency Services transported the victim to hospital in serious condition and police said the victim has since been released.

Investigators said they believe the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Police also do not believe the incident to be linked to any other previous violence on B.C. transit the past few weeks.

No other information has been given regarding a suspect or motive.

Just last week, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed aboard a Surrey transit bus.

Transit police have upped their presence in “high-traffic transit hubs” in an attempt to curb the violence.

On Friday, TransLink’s CEO held a press conference to speak about the rise in incidents happening around the Lower Mainland.

CEO Kevin Quinn said he “will not stand” for the recent surge in violent attacks on buses and SkyTrains in Metro Vancouver, vowing Friday to take action with police and government.

“I’m angry. We’re really angry. We’re very frustrated,” he said. “The fact is that we will not stand for these types of incidents on our system.

“We will not allow criminals or those who want to commit crimes to come onto our system. This is our system.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will not allow criminals or those who want to commit crimes to come onto our system. This is our system."

A gruesome fight is also said to have broken out between two West Vancouver bus passengers on Wednesday afternoon, according to ATU Local 134, which represents the city’s bus drivers.

