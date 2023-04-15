Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in the abdomen at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Man stabbed at Surrey Central SkyTain Station'
Man stabbed at Surrey Central SkyTain Station
A man in his 20s was stabbed around 1 a.m. Saturday at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, police said.
Police in Surrey, B.C., responded to a stabbing inside the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

When Mounties and Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering a stab wound to his abdomen.

Read more: ‘My best little buddy’: Family of 17-year-old stabbed and killed on Surrey bus speak out

BC Emergency Services transported the victim to hospital in serious condition and police said the victim has since been released.

Investigators said they believe the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Police also do not believe the incident to be linked to any other previous violence on B.C. transit the past few weeks.

No other information has been given regarding a suspect or motive.

Read more: Union calls for more safety measures after ‘bloody, violent’ fight on West Vancouver bus 

Just last week, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed aboard a Surrey transit bus.

Transit police have upped their presence in “high-traffic transit hubs” in an attempt to curb the violence.

On Friday, TransLink’s CEO held a press conference to speak about the rise in incidents happening around the Lower Mainland.

CEO Kevin Quinn said he “will not stand” for the recent surge in violent attacks on buses and SkyTrains in Metro Vancouver, vowing Friday to take action with police and government.

“I’m angry. We’re really angry. We’re very frustrated,” he said. “The fact is that we will not stand for these types of incidents on our system.

“We will not allow criminals or those who want to commit crimes to come onto our system. This is our system.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will not allow criminals or those who want to commit crimes to come onto our system. This is our system."

A gruesome fight is also said to have broken out between two West Vancouver bus passengers on Wednesday afternoon, according to ATU Local 134, which represents the city’s bus drivers.

Click to play video: 'TransLink CEO addresses surge in public transit attacks'
TransLink CEO addresses surge in public transit attacks
